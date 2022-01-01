Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada tacos in Mobile

Mobile restaurants
Mobile restaurants that serve carne asada tacos

Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina

6800 Airport Boulevard, Mobile

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tacos de Carne Asada$12.50
Chopped steak tips and grilled onions served with guacamole on the side. Served on corn tortillas in orders of five, accompanied by a side of frijoles charros.
Tacos de Carne Asada$18.50
Chopped steak tips and grilled onions served with guacamole on the side. Served on corn tortillas in orders of five, accompanied by a side of frijoles charros.
More about Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina
GRILL

Hacienda San Miguel: House of Tequila

880 SCHILLINGER RD S, MOBILE

Avg 4.4 (2184 reviews)
Takeout
Tacos de Carne Asada$18.50
Chopped steak tips and grilled onions served with guacamole on the side. Served on corn tortillas in orders of five, accompanied by a side of frijoles charros.
Tacos de Carne Asada$12.50
Authentic street tacos made with chopped steak tips garnished with grilled onions. Accompanied with a side of frijoles charros and served on corn tortillas in orders of five.
More about Hacienda San Miguel: House of Tequila
GRILL • STEAKS

Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina

5452 Highway 90 W, Mobile

Avg 4.4 (965 reviews)
Takeout
Tacos de Carne Asada$16.50
Authentic street tacos made with chopped steak tips garnished with grilled onions. Accompanied with a side of frijoles charros and served on corn tortillas in orders of five.
More about Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina

