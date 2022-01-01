Flautas in Mobile
Mobile restaurants that serve flautas
Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina
6800 Airport Boulevard, Mobile
|Flautas
|$13.25
Three shredded beef or chicken flautas topped with queso fresco, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream. Served with refried beans.
|Flauta
|$3.95
(1) side of flauta
GRILL
Hacienda San Miguel: House of Tequila
880 SCHILLINGER RD S, MOBILE
|Flautas
|$13.25
Three shredded beef or chicken flautas topped with queso fresco, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream. Served with refried beans.
|Flauta
|$3.95
(1) side of flauta