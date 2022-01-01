Caesar salad in Mobile
Mobile restaurants that serve caesar salad
More about Mugshots Grill & Bar
Mugshots Grill & Bar
6255 Airport Blvd., Mobile
|CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
|$9.49
Grilled chicken breast on a bed of romaine lettuce tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing topped with fresh grated parmesan cheese and croutons. Make it shrimp caesar for 1.00.
More about Heroes Sport Bar and Grille- Downtown
Heroes Sport Bar and Grille- Downtown
273 Dauphin Street, Mobile
|Caesar Salad
|$7.99
Iceberg lettuce with tomatoes, red onions, bell peppers, shredded carrots, shredded cheese and croutons.