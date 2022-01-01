Caesar salad in Mobile

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Mugshots Grill & Bar

6255 Airport Blvd., Mobile

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$9.49
Grilled chicken breast on a bed of romaine lettuce tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing topped with fresh grated parmesan cheese and croutons. Make it shrimp caesar for 1.00.
More about Mugshots Grill & Bar
Heroes Sport Bar and Grille- Downtown image

 

Heroes Sport Bar and Grille- Downtown

273 Dauphin Street, Mobile

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caesar Salad$7.99
Iceberg lettuce with tomatoes, red onions, bell peppers, shredded carrots, shredded cheese and croutons.
More about Heroes Sport Bar and Grille- Downtown
Heroes Sports Bar and Grille - West Mobile image

 

Heroes Sports Bar and Grille - West Mobile

36 Hillcrest Road, Mobile

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caesar Salad$7.99
Crisp romaine hearts tossed with Caesar dressing, topped with croutons and grated parmesan.
More about Heroes Sports Bar and Grille - West Mobile

