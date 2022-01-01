Pulled pork sandwiches in Mobile
Mobile restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches
Moe's Original BBQ
701 Spring Hill Ave, Mobile
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$11.50
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
|Pulled Pork Sandwich - Bama Syle
|$12.00
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
