Wontons in Mobile

Mobile restaurants
Mobile restaurants that serve wontons

Crispy Crab Wontons image

 

Rock N Roll Sushi & Hibachi - West Mobile

6345 Airport Boulevard, Mobile

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Crab Wontons$6.95
Stuffed with krabmeat and cream cheese filling, studded with green onion and jalapeño, and served with headbanger dip swirled with eel sauce. You’ll definitely wontonencore.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi & Hibachi - West Mobile
Crispy Crab Wontons image

 

Rock N Roll Sushi & Hibachi

5167 Rangeline Service Road N Unit 102, Mobile

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Crab Wontons$6.95
Stuffed with krabmeat and cream cheese filling, studded with green onion and jalapeño, and served with headbanger dip swirled with eel sauce. You’ll definitely wontonencore.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi & Hibachi

