Tacos in Modesto

Go
Modesto restaurants
Toast

Modesto restaurants that serve tacos

Quinoa Street Tacos image

 

The Farmacy

907 10th St, Modesto

Avg 4.5 (59 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Quinoa Street Tacos$9.99
three tacos with quinoa, lentils, onions, garlic, fiesta seasoning, pico de gallo, sliced cabbage, cilantro, lime topped
with avocado cilantro crema
More about The Farmacy

Browse other tasty dishes in Modesto

Cake

Ceviche

French Fries

Chocolate Cake

Pretzels

Mac And Cheese

Grilled Chicken

Cheesecake

Map

More near Modesto to explore

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Tracy

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Tracy

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Turlock

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Turlock

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Manteca

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Ceres

No reviews yet

Ripon

Avg 4.9 (2 restaurants)

Oakdale

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (106 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (139 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (37 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (366 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (146 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston