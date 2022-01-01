Mom's Kitchen - Oakland Park
Homestyle cooking in a family friendly, enjoyable atmosphere.
1940 NE 45 street
Popular Items
Location
1940 NE 45 street
Oakland Park FL
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Jack's Old Fashioned Hamburger House - Ft Lauderdale
Come in and enjoy!
The Whole Enchilada / Oakland Park
Come in and enjoy!
Ferdos Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Lunchroom - North
A sandwich concept by be nice Restaurants