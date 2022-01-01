Burritos in Montgomery
Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant
Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant
7720 eastchase pkwy, Montgomery
|Burrito Bowl w/ Smoked Chicken
|$12.99
Rice & black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, corn, guacamole, cilantro, queso fresco, smoked chicken
|Burrito w/ Pork Carnitas
|$12.99
Flour tortilla stuffed with rice, pinto beans, crema, and pico
|Burrito Bowl w/ Smoked Pork
|$14.00
Rice & black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, corn, guacamole, cilantro, queso fresco, smoked pork
El Rey Burrito Lounge
El Rey Burrito Lounge
1031 E Fairview Ave, Montgomery
|Bean Burrito
|$8.50
Rice, salsa, cheese, black beans in a tortilla.
|Basic Burrito
|$10.50
Rice, salsa, and cheese with your choice of protein and tortilla
|Original Burrito
|$11.50
Rice, salsa, black beans, cheese with your choice of protein and tortilla