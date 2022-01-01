Burritos in Montgomery

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burrito Bowl w/ Smoked Chicken image

BBQ

Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant

7720 eastchase pkwy, Montgomery

Avg 4.2 (903 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Burrito Bowl w/ Smoked Chicken$12.99
Rice & black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, corn, guacamole, cilantro, queso fresco, smoked chicken
Burrito w/ Pork Carnitas$12.99
Flour tortilla stuffed with rice, pinto beans, crema, and pico
Burrito Bowl w/ Smoked Pork$14.00
Rice & black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, corn, guacamole, cilantro, queso fresco, smoked pork
El Rey Burrito Lounge image

 

El Rey Burrito Lounge

1031 E Fairview Ave, Montgomery

Avg 4.5 (876 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bean Burrito$8.50
Rice, salsa, cheese, black beans in a tortilla.
Basic Burrito$10.50
Rice, salsa, and cheese with your choice of protein and tortilla
Original Burrito$11.50
Rice, salsa, black beans, cheese with your choice of protein and tortilla
