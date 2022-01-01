Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Garlic knots in
Montgomery
/
Montgomery
/
Garlic Knots
Montgomery restaurants that serve garlic knots
Crust Pizza Co
15258 Texas Highway 105, Montgomery
No reviews yet
Garlic Knots
$8.00
More about Crust Pizza Co
Pizza Shack- Montgomery
19132 Stewart Creek Rd., Montgomery
No reviews yet
Garlic Knots
$6.99
fresh dough hand twisted and tossed with garlic butter, parmesan cheese & seasonings, served with tomato sauce
More about Pizza Shack- Montgomery
