Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Moreno Valley

Go
Moreno Valley restaurants
Toast

Moreno Valley restaurants that serve nachos

Item pic

 

Black Pearl Seafood and Grill

12848 Day st, Moreno Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Poke Nachos$16.50
Raw Tuna won ton chips, siracha aioli, seaweed, cilantro, serrano peppers, Scallions.
More about Black Pearl Seafood and Grill
Item pic

 

R Burgers - Moreno Valley

23750 Alessandro Boulevard, Moreno Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Nachos$11.99
Chicken Nachos include:
Marinated Grilled Chicken,
Homemade Chips,
Beans,
Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheese,
Shredded Lettuce,
Pico de Gallo,
Fresh Guacamole,
Sour Cream.
Homemade Red Salsa on the side.
Carne Asada Nachos$11.99
Carne Asada Nachos include:
Carne Asada,
Chips,
Beans,
Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheese,
Shredded Lettuce,
Pico de Gallo,
Fresh Guacamole,
Sour Cream.
Homemade Red Salsa on the side.
More about R Burgers - Moreno Valley

Browse other tasty dishes in Moreno Valley

Bean Burritos

Fish Tacos

Burritos

Chili

Chorizo Burritos

Taquitos

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Moreno Valley to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Corona

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

San Bernardino

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Fontana

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Redlands

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Lake Elsinore

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Menifee

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Mira Loma

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Yucaipa

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (981 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (804 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (20 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (223 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (316 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1878 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (274 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (994 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston