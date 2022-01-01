Nachos in Moreno Valley
Black Pearl Seafood and Grill
12848 Day st, Moreno Valley
|Poke Nachos
|$16.50
Raw Tuna won ton chips, siracha aioli, seaweed, cilantro, serrano peppers, Scallions.
R Burgers - Moreno Valley
23750 Alessandro Boulevard, Moreno Valley
|Chicken Nachos
|$11.99
Chicken Nachos include:
Marinated Grilled Chicken,
Homemade Chips,
Beans,
Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheese,
Shredded Lettuce,
Pico de Gallo,
Fresh Guacamole,
Sour Cream.
Homemade Red Salsa on the side.
|Carne Asada Nachos
|$11.99
Carne Asada Nachos include:
Carne Asada,
Chips,
Beans,
Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheese,
Shredded Lettuce,
Pico de Gallo,
Fresh Guacamole,
Sour Cream.
Homemade Red Salsa on the side.