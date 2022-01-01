Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Baklava in Morrisville

Morrisville restaurants
Morrisville restaurants that serve baklava

Neomonde Mediterranean image

 

Neomonde Mediterranean

10235 Chapel Hill Rd., Morrisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Baklava Platter$50.00
Assorted Mediterranean pastries made with layers of fillo dough, nuts and syrup; baked to a golden brown and cut into bite size pieces. (20-25 Servings)
Small Baklava Platter$25.00
Assorted Mediterranean pastries made with layers of fillo dough, nuts and syrup; baked to a golden brown and cut into bite size pieces. (10-15 Servings)
More about Neomonde Mediterranean
Neomonde Mediterranean image

FRENCH FRIES

Neomonde Mediterranean

10235 Chapel Hill Rd, Morrisville

Avg 4.3 (1251 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Orange & White Chocolate Baklava$1.49
Cinnamon Baklava$1.49
Chocolate Baklava$1.49
More about Neomonde Mediterranean

