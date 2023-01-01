Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vodka pizza in Morrisville

Morrisville restaurants
Morrisville restaurants that serve vodka pizza

Carlucci's Yardley

1633 Big Oak Road, Yardley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
PIZZA VODKA$19.00
White cheese pizza topped with our delicious, flamed penne vodka.
More about Carlucci's Yardley
Vault Brewing Company image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Vault Brewing Company

10 South Main Street, Yardley

Avg 4.4 (1674 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Pasta Pizza-Vodka Sauce$19.25
More about Vault Brewing Company

