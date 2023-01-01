Salmon in Mount Vernon
Mount Vernon restaurants that serve salmon
Calico Cupboard Cafe & Bakery Mount Vernon
121 B Freeway Dr, Mount Vernon
|Northwest Smoked Salmon Hash
|$18.99
A generous amount of local country style potatoes, wild coho smoked salmon, pepper jack, red bell peppers, and avocado, topped with two farm-fresh eggs.
|Salmon on Roasted Red Pepper Focaccia
|$18.99
Grilled wild coho salmon, garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato and red onion. Served on homemade grilled focaccia bread.
|Smoked Salmon Scramble
|$19.49
Three farm fresh eggs mixed with a generous amount of cream cheese with chives and local smoked salmon.
Shawn O'Donnell's at the Farmhouse - 13724 LaConner Whitney RD
13724 LaConner Whitney RD, Mount Vernon
|Salmon Caesar Salad
|$20.99
Grilled wild Coho Salmon, house made spice rub, kale-romaine blend, Caesar dressing on the side, croutons and shaved parmesan cheese.