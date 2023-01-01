Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Mount Vernon

Mount Vernon restaurants
Mount Vernon restaurants that serve salmon

Calico Cupboard Cafe & Bakery Mount Vernon

121 B Freeway Dr, Mount Vernon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Northwest Smoked Salmon Hash$18.99
A generous amount of local country style potatoes, wild coho smoked salmon, pepper jack, red bell peppers, and avocado, topped with two farm-fresh eggs.
Salmon on Roasted Red Pepper Focaccia$18.99
Grilled wild coho salmon, garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato and red onion. Served on homemade grilled focaccia bread.
Smoked Salmon Scramble$19.49
Three farm fresh eggs mixed with a generous amount of cream cheese with chives and local smoked salmon.
More about Calico Cupboard Cafe & Bakery Mount Vernon
Item pic

 

Shawn O'Donnell's at the Farmhouse - 13724 LaConner Whitney RD

13724 LaConner Whitney RD, Mount Vernon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Caesar Salad$20.99
Grilled wild Coho Salmon, house made spice rub, kale-romaine blend, Caesar dressing on the side, croutons and shaved parmesan cheese.
More about Shawn O'Donnell's at the Farmhouse - 13724 LaConner Whitney RD

