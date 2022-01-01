Go
Mudhouse

Eat good things everyday!

389 Neponset Ave

Popular Items

Med Specitaly Iced$3.55
Chicken Salad$8.50
Tarragon Chicken Salad$8.95
Egg and Cheese$4.00
Lg Iced Coffee$3.75
Tuna MELT$9.75
Bagel w/ Cream Cheese$1.40
Sausage Egg and Cheese$4.50
Chocolate Chip
Bacon Egg and Cheese$4.50
Location

389 Neponset Ave

Dorchester MA

Sunday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
