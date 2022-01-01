Chili in Muscatine
Muscatine restaurants that serve chili
Tee's Ice Cream & Burgers
838 Park Ave, Muscatine
|Jumbo Chili Dog
|$3.79
A Guy and A Grill Inc
1033 Hershay Ave, Muscatine
|Smoked Chili Pint
|$5.98
Pint of Smoked Chili. Smoked Chili is a creation of Johns chili recipe and smoked burger.
|Mac and Cheese Smoked Chili Fries
|$8.50
Comfort food to the max! Potato Wedge Fries, Pepper Jack mac and Cheese, Smoked Chili, topped with Cheese Sauce
|Mac & Cheese Smoked Chili Bowl
|$6.00
Homemade Pepper Jack Mac and Cheese with our Homemade Smoked Chili over the top. Chili Mac at its Finest!