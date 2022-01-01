Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Muscatine

Muscatine restaurants
Muscatine restaurants that serve chili

Tee's Ice Cream & Burgers image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Tee's Ice Cream & Burgers

838 Park Ave, Muscatine

Avg 4.5 (563 reviews)
Takeout
Jumbo Chili Dog$3.79
More about Tee's Ice Cream & Burgers
Item pic

 

A Guy and A Grill Inc

1033 Hershay Ave, Muscatine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Chili Pint$5.98
Pint of Smoked Chili. Smoked Chili is a creation of Johns chili recipe and smoked burger.
Mac and Cheese Smoked Chili Fries$8.50
Comfort food to the max! Potato Wedge Fries, Pepper Jack mac and Cheese, Smoked Chili, topped with Cheese Sauce
Mac & Cheese Smoked Chili Bowl$6.00
Homemade Pepper Jack Mac and Cheese with our Homemade Smoked Chili over the top. Chili Mac at its Finest!
More about A Guy and A Grill Inc
Maid-Rite of Muscatine image

 

Maid-Rite of Muscatine

3414 North Port Dr, Muscatine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili Cheese Dog$4.69
More about Maid-Rite of Muscatine

