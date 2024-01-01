Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Muscatine

Go
Muscatine restaurants
Toast

Muscatine restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

A Guy and A Grill

1033 Hershay Ave, Muscatine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Mac$6.00
Created by one of our own! Homemade Pepper Jack Mac and Cheese with our Homemade Taco Soup over the top. Taco Mac at its Finest!
Taco Pasta.$2.99
Tri-Colored Pasta noodles, Taco Meat, onion, green peppers, cherry tomatoes, with a French's Dressing. Served cold.
Taco Soup Side$2.99
Spicy cream cheese taco soup. Seasoned burger peppers onions jalapenos Rotel cream cheese black beans and corn.
More about A Guy and A Grill
Maid-Rite of Muscatine image

 

Maid-Rite of Muscatine

3414 North Port Dr, Muscatine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Maid-Rite Taco Salad$6.99
More about Maid-Rite of Muscatine

Browse other tasty dishes in Muscatine

Chicken Tenders

Pizza Burgers

Chili Dogs

Cheese Fries

Grilled Chicken

Corn Dogs

Chili

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Muscatine to explore

Iowa City

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Cedar Rapids

Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)

Davenport

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Coralville

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

North Liberty

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Bettendorf

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Clinton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Davenport

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Iowa City

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Cedar Rapids

Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)

Clinton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Dubuque

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.6 (237 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (554 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (387 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (201 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (536 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (492 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston