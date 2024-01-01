Tacos in Muscatine
A Guy and A Grill
1033 Hershay Ave, Muscatine
|Taco Mac
|$6.00
Created by one of our own! Homemade Pepper Jack Mac and Cheese with our Homemade Taco Soup over the top. Taco Mac at its Finest!
|Taco Pasta.
|$2.99
Tri-Colored Pasta noodles, Taco Meat, onion, green peppers, cherry tomatoes, with a French's Dressing. Served cold.
|Taco Soup Side
|$2.99
Spicy cream cheese taco soup. Seasoned burger peppers onions jalapenos Rotel cream cheese black beans and corn.