Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken teriyaki in Myrtle Beach

Go
Myrtle Beach restaurants
Toast

Myrtle Beach restaurants that serve chicken teriyaki

Item pic

 

Nakato Wisteria

10177 N Kings Hwy H06, Myrtle Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Teriyaki Chicken Bowl$13.59
Teriyaki or Hibachi Chicken over your choice of fried rice, garlic noodles, or veggies. Comes with an option of 1 dipping sauce.
Kid's Teriyaki Chicken Bowl$7.59
Kid's portion of chicken served over your choice of fried rice, garlic noodles, or veggies. Comes with an option of 1 dipping sauce.
Side Teriyaki Chicken$7.59
More about Nakato Wisteria
Consumer pic

 

Hachiya Express

2735 Beaver Run Blvd, Surfside Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Teriyaki chicken salad$8.50
House salad w/ teriyaki chicken on the side
Filet mignon + Teriyaki chicken$17.95
FM + mushroom, Cook w/ teriyaki chicken, zucchini + onion, fried rice
Steak + Teriyaki chicken$16.75
Ribeye + mushroom, Cook w/ teriyaki chicken, zucchini + onion, fried rice
More about Hachiya Express

Browse other tasty dishes in Myrtle Beach

Sweet Potato Fries

Caesar Salad

Pies

Bleu Burgers

Green Beans

Mac And Cheese Burgers

Key Lime Pies

Pretzels

Map

More near Myrtle Beach to explore

Murrells Inlet

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Pawleys Island

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

North Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Conway

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Carolina Beach

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Supply

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Southport

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Lumberton

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

Sumter

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Charleston

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (267 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (320 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (628 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston