Croissants in Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach restaurants that serve croissants
Croissants Bistro & Bakery - 3751 Robert Grissom Parkway
3751 Robert Grissom Parkway, Myrtle Beach
|Croissants Benny
|$13.00
served on a freshly baked croissant with two poached eggs, bacon, hollandaise and local microgreens, your choice of side
|Egg & Cheese Croissant
|$6.00
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.00
Big Mike's Soulfood
504 16th Ave N., Myrtle Beach
|Croissant Beignets
|$5.45
Croissants Bistro & Bakery at the Grande Dunes - 8014 N Kings Hwy B
8014 N Kings Hwy B, Myrtle Beach
|Lg Croissant
|$2.25
|Chicken Salad Croissant
|$12.00
Croissants’ famous chicken salad, lettuce,
tomato, served on a freshly baked croissant
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant
|$12.00