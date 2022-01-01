Fish and chips in Myrtle Beach
The Brass Tap
3090 Deville Street, Myrtle Beach
|Fish & Chips
Malt vinegar aioli with cilantro lime slaw & crinkle-cut fries (1430 CAL.)
Mojo's Marina Bar
4139 US Business 17, Murrells Inlet
|Fish & Chips
|$22.00
Lightly battered fresh catch served with fries and hushpuppies.
Wicked Tuna
110 Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach
|Fish & Chips
|$29.00
Tempura fried local fresh catch served with crispy fries.
Tavern in Surfside
8739 US Hwy 17 Bypass S, Surfside Beach
|Fish & Chips
|$15.50
Crispy fried haddock served with fries and hushpuppies
Island Bar and Grill
2272 Glenns Bay Rd,, Surfside Beach
|Fish & Chips
|$10.95