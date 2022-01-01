Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach restaurants
Myrtle Beach restaurants that serve fish and chips

Fish & Chips image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

3090 Deville Street, Myrtle Beach

Avg 3.9 (679 reviews)
Takeout
Fish & Chips
Malt vinegar aioli with cilantro lime slaw & crinkle-cut fries (1430 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Consumer pic

 

Mojo's Marina Bar

4139 US Business 17, Murrells Inlet

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish & Chips$22.00
Lightly battered fresh catch served with fries and hushpuppies.
More about Mojo's Marina Bar
Item pic

 

Wicked Tuna

110 Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish & Chips$29.00
Tempura fried local fresh catch served with crispy fries.
More about Wicked Tuna
Tavern in Surfside image

 

Tavern in Surfside

8739 US Hwy 17 Bypass S, Surfside Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish & Chips$15.50
Crispy fried haddock served with fries and hushpuppies
More about Tavern in Surfside
Island Bar and Grill image

 

Island Bar and Grill

2272 Glenns Bay Rd,, Surfside Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish & Chips$10.95
More about Island Bar and Grill
Tavern in the Forest image

 

Tavern in the Forest

4999 Carolina Forest Blvd,Ste 8, Myrtle Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish & Chips$15.50
Crispy fried haddock served with fries and hushpuppies
More about Tavern in the Forest

Map

