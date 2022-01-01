Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp salad in Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach restaurants
Myrtle Beach restaurants that serve shrimp salad

Mojo's Marina Bar

4139 US Business 17, Murrells Inlet

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blackened Shrimp Wedge Salad$18.00
Chopped wedge salad with bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, bacon, onions, cucumber, and a blue cheese dressing. Topped with blackened shrimp.
More about Mojo's Marina Bar
Big Mike's Soulfood

504 16th Ave N., Myrtle Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Shrimp Salad$10.45
More about Big Mike's Soulfood
Sea Captains House - Myrtle Beach

3002 N Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
L Grilled Shrimp and Berry Salad$16.00
Mixed field greens tossed in port wine vinaigrette and topped with strawberries, blackberries, toasted almonds, bleu cheese with grilled shrimp
L Southwestern Shrimp Salad$16.00
Mixed greens, cheese blend, pico de gallo, corn, avocado, black bean salsa, and crispy tortilla strips topped with bang-bang shrimp served with choice of dressing
L Shrimp Salad and Fruit$14.50
Boiled shrimp, sweet bell peppers, celery, capers, mayonnaise, served over mixed greens and a side of fresh fruit.
More about Sea Captains House - Myrtle Beach

