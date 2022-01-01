Shrimp salad in Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach restaurants that serve shrimp salad
Mojo's Marina Bar
4139 US Business 17, Murrells Inlet
|Blackened Shrimp Wedge Salad
|$18.00
Chopped wedge salad with bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, bacon, onions, cucumber, and a blue cheese dressing. Topped with blackened shrimp.
Big Mike's Soulfood
504 16th Ave N., Myrtle Beach
|Grilled Shrimp Salad
|$10.45
Sea Captains House - Myrtle Beach
3002 N Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach
|L Grilled Shrimp and Berry Salad
|$16.00
Mixed field greens tossed in port wine vinaigrette and topped with strawberries, blackberries, toasted almonds, bleu cheese with grilled shrimp
|L Southwestern Shrimp Salad
|$16.00
Mixed greens, cheese blend, pico de gallo, corn, avocado, black bean salsa, and crispy tortilla strips topped with bang-bang shrimp served with choice of dressing
|L Shrimp Salad and Fruit
|$14.50
Boiled shrimp, sweet bell peppers, celery, capers, mayonnaise, served over mixed greens and a side of fresh fruit.