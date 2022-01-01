Go
NAPA Kitchen and Wine

Enjoy West Coast style selections in a sophisticated environment with a wine focus.
An emphasis on fresh seafood, steaks, chops, salads, sushi and bowls that encompass both Asian-inspired flavors as well as Southwest influences that typify the fresh flavors found in West Coast cuisine.
Our carefully curated wine list will have a strong focus on California producers. Guests can become members of NAPA’s wine club for access to exclusive tastings and wines of the month. Our large wine tasting bar and display area will feature an elevated wine-by-the-glass program.

Popular Items

Sensei Roll$14.00
Spicy tuna* / cream cheese / crunch / scallions / sweet soy
Basket of Bread$5.00
Multigrain focaccia / olive oil / sea salt / sundried tomato tapenade / whipped butter / VGO DFO
Smash Burger$15.00
Double patty / sesame seed bun / American cheese / lettuce / pickles / grilled onions / grilled mushrooms / mustard / mayonnaise / fries / GFO DFO
Churrasco Steak$22.00
Marinated Allen Brothers® flank steak* / crispy herb fried potatoes / elote / chimichurri / GF DFO
Mochi Donuts$9.00
White chocolate matcha dipping sauce / V GF
Lobster Roll$23.00
Fresh lobster / toasted bun / tarragon / lemon / fries / GFO
Kid's Smash Burger$9.00
Sesame seed bun / cheese / fries GFO DFO
NAPA Burger$16.00
8 oz. burger* / crispy onion ring / monterey jack / mustard / mayonnaise / bibb lettuce / avocado / fries / GFO DFO
Short Rib Gnocchi$20.00
Potato gnocchi / house braised beef / parmesan
Location

15825 WC Main Street

Midlothian VA

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
