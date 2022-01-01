Tacos in New Hope
New Hope restaurants that serve tacos
Nektar Wine Bar
8 west mechanic st, new hope
|TG Tuna Tacos
|$16.50
Ahi tuna, salsa verde, onion, sour cream, cilantro
Caleb's American Kitchen
5738 US-202, Lahaska
|Smoked Cauliflower Tacos
|$13.00
two tacos, corn salsa fresco, southwestern slaw, corn tortillas
Sprig & Vine
450 Union Square Drive, New Hope
|Grilled Beet Soft Tacos (2)
|$11.00
grilled pepper-scallion salsa | avocado | arugula | pickled red onion | cilantro | corn tortilla
|Scrambled Tofu Soft Tacos
|$10.00
avocado | smoked paprika crema | ranchero sauce | cilantro | greens | grilled corn tortilla
|Cauliflower "Banh Mi" Tacos
|$12.00
red chile-roasted cauliflower | pickled carrot | cucumber | cilantro-mint aioli | greens | scallion | corn tortilla GF*