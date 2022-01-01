Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in New Hope

New Hope restaurants
Toast

New Hope restaurants that serve tacos

TG Tuna Tacos image

 

Nektar Wine Bar

8 west mechanic st, new hope

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
TG Tuna Tacos$16.50
Ahi tuna, salsa verde, onion, sour cream, cilantro    
More about Nektar Wine Bar
Caleb's American Kitchen image

 

Caleb's American Kitchen

5738 US-202, Lahaska

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Cauliflower Tacos$13.00
two tacos, corn salsa fresco, southwestern slaw, corn tortillas
More about Caleb's American Kitchen
Item pic

 

Sprig & Vine

450 Union Square Drive, New Hope

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Beet Soft Tacos (2)$11.00
grilled pepper-scallion salsa | avocado | arugula | pickled red onion | cilantro | corn tortilla
Scrambled Tofu Soft Tacos$10.00
avocado | smoked paprika crema | ranchero sauce | cilantro | greens | grilled corn tortilla
Cauliflower "Banh Mi" Tacos$12.00
red chile-roasted cauliflower | pickled carrot | cucumber | cilantro-mint aioli | greens | scallion | corn tortilla GF*
More about Sprig & Vine
Restaurant banner

 

Holy 'Que Smokehouse

5788 Lower York Rd., Lahaska

No reviews yet
Takeout
Soft Taco$11.00
More about Holy 'Que Smokehouse

