Fish tacos in New Kensington

New Kensington restaurants
New Kensington restaurants that serve fish tacos

Item pic

 

botL

1716 Freeport Road, New Kensington

Avg 3.5 (2 reviews)
Takeout
Monk Fish Tacos$15.00
Seasoned Monkfish, Fire Roasted Tomato, Red Cabbage Slaw,
Citrus Crema, Flour Tortilla
More about botL
Banner pic

 

SoCal - New Ken - 700 5th Avenue

700 5th Avenue, New Kensington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Baja Fish Taco$4.50
More about SoCal - New Ken - 700 5th Avenue

