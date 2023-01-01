Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fish tacos in
New Kensington
/
New Kensington
/
Fish Tacos
New Kensington restaurants that serve fish tacos
botL
1716 Freeport Road, New Kensington
Avg 3.5
(2 reviews)
Monk Fish Tacos
$15.00
Seasoned Monkfish, Fire Roasted Tomato, Red Cabbage Slaw,
Citrus Crema, Flour Tortilla
More about botL
SoCal - New Ken - 700 5th Avenue
700 5th Avenue, New Kensington
No reviews yet
Baja Fish Taco
$4.50
More about SoCal - New Ken - 700 5th Avenue
Browse other tasty dishes in New Kensington
Baklava
Salmon
Chicken Sandwiches
Cake
Tacos
More near New Kensington to explore
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(306 restaurants)
Monroeville
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Irwin
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Homestead
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Wexford
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Gibsonia
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Mc Kees Rocks
Avg 3.7
(6 restaurants)
Mars
No reviews yet
Allison Park
Avg 4.6
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(306 restaurants)
Indiana
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Johnstown
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Youngstown
Avg 4.5
(41 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Morgantown
Avg 4.2
(28 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(305 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(296 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(221 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1060 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(165 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(700 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston