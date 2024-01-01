Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Peanut butter chocolate pies in New Paltz

New Paltz restaurants
New Paltz restaurants that serve peanut butter chocolate pies

Melted - 255 Main Street, Unit 2

255 Main Street, Unit 2, New Paltz

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie$5.95
More about Melted - 255 Main Street, Unit 2
Rino's Pizza - New Paltz NY

246 main street suite 6, new paltz

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie$6.99
More about Rino's Pizza - New Paltz NY

