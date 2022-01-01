Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Newport

Go
Newport restaurants
Toast

Newport restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Item pic

 

Clearwater Restaurant

325 Bay Blvd, Newport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Chicken Strips$9.00
More about Clearwater Restaurant
Jack Sprats Bayfront image

SEAFOOD

Jack Sprats Bayfront

1000 SE Bay Blvd, Newport

Avg 4.5 (5 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Strips$15.00
More about Jack Sprats Bayfront

Browse other tasty dishes in Newport

Tacos

Stew

Caesar Salad

Salmon Salad

Bread Pudding

Ceviche

Curry

Veggie Burgers

Map

More near Newport to explore

Salem

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Eugene

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Mcminnville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Lincoln City

No reviews yet

Albany

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Eugene

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Astoria

No reviews yet

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (406 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (337 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (531 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (859 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston