Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Newport

Go
Newport restaurants
Toast

Newport restaurants that serve waffles

Banner pic

 

The Coffee House Restaurant- Newport

156 SW Bay Blvd, Newport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blueberry Waffle$11.95
Topped with whipped cream.
More about The Coffee House Restaurant- Newport
Consumer pic

 

Clearwater Restaurant

325 Bay Blvd, Newport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake Waffle$11.00
Carrot Cake batter, raisins, walnuts
More about Clearwater Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Newport

Stew

Caesar Salad

Ceviche

Scallops

Fish Tacos

Curry

Pudding

Bread Pudding

Map

More near Newport to explore

Salem

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Eugene

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Mcminnville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Lincoln City

No reviews yet

Albany

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Eugene

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (291 restaurants)

Astoria

No reviews yet

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (330 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (851 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston