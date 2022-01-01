Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Waffles in
Newport
/
Newport
/
Waffles
Newport restaurants that serve waffles
The Coffee House Restaurant- Newport
156 SW Bay Blvd, Newport
No reviews yet
Blueberry Waffle
$11.95
Topped with whipped cream.
More about The Coffee House Restaurant- Newport
Clearwater Restaurant
325 Bay Blvd, Newport
No reviews yet
Carrot Cake Waffle
$11.00
Carrot Cake batter, raisins, walnuts
More about Clearwater Restaurant
