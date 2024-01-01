Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Crispy chicken in
Nolensville
/
Nolensville
/
Crispy Chicken
Nolensville restaurants that serve crispy chicken
Roo's Bar & Grill
7180 Nolensville Rd #1B, Nolensville
No reviews yet
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad
$13.99
More about Roo's Bar & Grill
DIM SUM
Steamboys - Nolensville - Nolensville
300 Burkitt Commons Ave, Nolensville
Avg 4.5
(95 reviews)
Gua Bao Crispy Chicken 鸡肉包子 Bao Abierto Pollo Frito
$5.00
More about Steamboys - Nolensville - Nolensville
Browse other tasty dishes in Nolensville
Chicken Sandwiches
Avocado Salad
Reuben
Cheeseburgers
Pancakes
Chicken Salad
Salmon
Chicken Tenders
More near Nolensville to explore
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(554 restaurants)
Murfreesboro
Avg 4.4
(60 restaurants)
Franklin
Avg 4.4
(58 restaurants)
Brentwood
Avg 4.4
(24 restaurants)
Mount Juliet
No reviews yet
Hendersonville
Avg 2.5
(14 restaurants)
Antioch
Avg 4
(13 restaurants)
Spring Hill
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Hermitage
Avg 3.9
(12 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(554 restaurants)
Clarksville
Avg 4.1
(40 restaurants)
Cookeville
Avg 4.7
(17 restaurants)
Bowling Green
Avg 4.2
(38 restaurants)
Huntsville
Avg 4.5
(100 restaurants)
Florence
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1252 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(436 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(407 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2477 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(775 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(906 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston