Nolensville restaurants you'll love

Nolensville restaurants
  • Nolensville

Nolensville's top cuisines

Breakfast & brunch
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Chinese
Chinese
Must-try Nolensville restaurants

Consumer pic

 

Birdie's Breakfast Shop

7180 Nolensville Rd #1B, Nolensville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Boss Hogg$10.50
two eggs, breakfast potatoes, biscuit w/ fruit preserves, bacon & sausage
Hipster Toast$10.75
multi-grain toast topped w/ poached egg, avocado, sunflower seeds, pickled red onion, tomato & bagel seasoning. served w/ lightly-dressed mixed greens
Birdie's B & G$10.75
biscuits smothered in country sausage gravy, w/ two eggs & breakfast potatoes
More about Birdie's Breakfast Shop
Steamboys - Nolensville image

DIM SUM

Steamboys - Nolensville

300 Burkitt Commons Ave, Nolensville

Avg 4.5 (95 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Seared Veggie 蔬菜煎包 verdura chamuscado$7.25
Napa cabbage, mushrooms, carrots, and peas, seared with cornflower for a delicate flake.
Steamed Pork 猪肉包 bollo de cerdo$4.25
Our signature style ground pork, ginger, and green onions wrapped in our light airy dough.
Steamed Veggie 蔬菜包 bollo de vegano$4.25
Napa cabbage, mushrooms, carrots, and peas wrapped in our light and airy dough.
More about Steamboys - Nolensville
Pork Belly Farmhouse image

 

Pork Belly Farmhouse

7263 Nolensville Road, Nashville

No reviews yet
Popular items
Farmhouse$10.00
Fmhouse Burger$18.00
Country Fried Chicken$19.00
More about Pork Belly Farmhouse
Happenchance Social image

 

Happenchance Social

7180 Nolensville road, Nolensville

No reviews yet
More about Happenchance Social
Just Love Coffee image

 

Just Love Coffee

7216 Nolensville Road Suite 110, Nolensville

No reviews yet
Popular items
Sausage Egg & Cheese Biscuit$4.95
Sausage, egg, and cheese
wrapped in a biscuit and served
with a side of sausage gravy.
Chai$4.25
Rishi Masala Chai and steamed milk.
Nanna's Cinn Rolls$4.00
Made-from-scratch cinnamon rolls
waffled and topped with sweet icing.
More about Just Love Coffee

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Nolensville

Burritos

