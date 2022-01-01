Nolensville restaurants you'll love
Birdie's Breakfast Shop
7180 Nolensville Rd #1B, Nolensville
|Boss Hogg
|$10.50
two eggs, breakfast potatoes, biscuit w/ fruit preserves, bacon & sausage
|Hipster Toast
|$10.75
multi-grain toast topped w/ poached egg, avocado, sunflower seeds, pickled red onion, tomato & bagel seasoning. served w/ lightly-dressed mixed greens
|Birdie's B & G
|$10.75
biscuits smothered in country sausage gravy, w/ two eggs & breakfast potatoes
DIM SUM
Steamboys - Nolensville
300 Burkitt Commons Ave, Nolensville
|Seared Veggie 蔬菜煎包 verdura chamuscado
|$7.25
Napa cabbage, mushrooms, carrots, and peas, seared with cornflower for a delicate flake.
|Steamed Pork 猪肉包 bollo de cerdo
|$4.25
Our signature style ground pork, ginger, and green onions wrapped in our light airy dough.
|Steamed Veggie 蔬菜包 bollo de vegano
|$4.25
Napa cabbage, mushrooms, carrots, and peas wrapped in our light and airy dough.
Pork Belly Farmhouse
7263 Nolensville Road, Nashville
|Farmhouse
|$10.00
|Fmhouse Burger
|$18.00
|Country Fried Chicken
|$19.00
Just Love Coffee
7216 Nolensville Road Suite 110, Nolensville
|Sausage Egg & Cheese Biscuit
|$4.95
Sausage, egg, and cheese
wrapped in a biscuit and served
with a side of sausage gravy.
|Chai
|$4.25
Rishi Masala Chai and steamed milk.
|Nanna's Cinn Rolls
|$4.00
Made-from-scratch cinnamon rolls
waffled and topped with sweet icing.