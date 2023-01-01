Antipasto salad in North Royalton
North Royalton restaurants that serve antipasto salad
More about Jolly’s Pizza
Jolly’s Pizza
6120 Royalton Road, North Royalton
|Another Salad (Antipasto)
|$10.99
Pepperoni, salami, capicola, ham, provolone, tomato, olive, roasted red pepper, artichoke, herb dressing
More about Zeppe’s Pizzeria North Royalton
Zeppe’s Pizzeria North Royalton
13983 Ridge Rd, North Royalton
|Catering: Antipasto Salad Tray
|$39.99
Genoa salami, capicola, ham and pepperoni with tomatoes, black olives and banana peppers topped with provolone and mozzarella cheeses on a bed of romaine lettuce.
|Zeppe's Antipasto Salad
|$10.99
Salami, capicola, ham, pepperoni, onions, tomatoes, black olives, banana peppers, provolone and mozzarella cheeses on lettuce.