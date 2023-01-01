Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Antipasto salad in North Royalton

North Royalton restaurants
North Royalton restaurants that serve antipasto salad

Jolly’s Pizza

6120 Royalton Road, North Royalton

Another Salad (Antipasto)$10.99
Pepperoni, salami, capicola, ham, provolone, tomato, olive, roasted red pepper, artichoke, herb dressing
More about Jolly’s Pizza
Zeppe’s Pizzeria North Royalton

13983 Ridge Rd, North Royalton

Catering: Antipasto Salad Tray$39.99
Genoa salami, capicola, ham and pepperoni with tomatoes, black olives and banana peppers topped with provolone and mozzarella cheeses on a bed of romaine lettuce.
Zeppe's Antipasto Salad$10.99
Salami, capicola, ham, pepperoni, onions, tomatoes, black olives, banana peppers, provolone and mozzarella cheeses on lettuce.
More about Zeppe’s Pizzeria North Royalton

