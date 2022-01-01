Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben in Northfield

Go
Northfield restaurants
Toast

Northfield restaurants that serve reuben

The Basement Sports Bar and Grill image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

The Basement Sports Bar and Grill - Sagamore Hills

480 W Aurora Rd, Northfield

Avg 4.1 (394 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Reuben$11.49
More about The Basement Sports Bar and Grill - Sagamore Hills
Best Gyros image

GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Best Gyros - Northfield

10468 Northfield Road, Northfield

Avg 4.4 (2235 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Giant Reuben$20.99
This double decker Reuben sandwich strikes a perfect balance of corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and creamy thousand island dressing on grilled rye bread.
Regular Reuben$13.49
The Reuben sandwich strikes a perfect balance of corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and creamy thousand island dressing on grilled rye bread.
More about Best Gyros - Northfield

Browse other tasty dishes in Northfield

French Fries

Spaghetti

Taco Salad

Grilled Chicken

Fried Zucchini

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Cake

Grilled Chicken Salad

Map

More near Northfield to explore

Beachwood

Avg 4.1 (33 restaurants)

Solon

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Twinsburg

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Independence

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Maple Heights

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Brecksville

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Broadview Heights

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (315 restaurants)

Akron

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (242 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (573 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (168 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (982 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston