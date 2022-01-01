Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cheese fries in
East Oakland
/
Oakland
/
East Oakland
/
Cheese Fries
East Oakland restaurants that serve cheese fries
Fire Wings
203 E18th Street, Oakland
No reviews yet
LRG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES
$5.99
REG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES
$4.99
More about Fire Wings
Taqueria Reynoso
3329 Foothill Blvd, Oakland
Avg 4.4
(1105 reviews)
Double-Cheese Burger Fries & Drink Combo
$9.20
Cheese Burger Fries & Drink Combo
$8.50
More about Taqueria Reynoso
