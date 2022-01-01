Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken parmesan in Oakland

Go
Oakland restaurants
Toast

Oakland restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

Hot Spot Cafe image

 

Hot Spot Cafe - T-Mobile Employees Only

133 1st Park Drive, Oakland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan Sub$5.19
More about Hot Spot Cafe - T-Mobile Employees Only
Consumer pic

 

Oakland House of Pizza

16 Water St, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Parmesan Over Pasta$12.99
More about Oakland House of Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Oakland

Cheeseburgers

Mac And Cheese

Waffles

Mozzarella Sticks

Caesar Salad

Whoopie Pies

Steak Subs

Chef Salad

Map

More near Oakland to explore

Brunswick

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Bangor

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Freeport

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Yarmouth

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Bangor

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (73 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (382 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (118 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (794 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (465 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston