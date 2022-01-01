Ocala American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Ocala
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
11100 SW 93rd Court Road, Ocala
|Popular items
|Big Catch Dinner
|$11.79
A large fillet of mild white fish prepared just how you like it - grilled with lemon pepper, salt and pepper, blackened or hand-breaded. Served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli, tartar sauce and fresh lemon. (1000-1040 Cal)
|6 Wings
|$6.69
6 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (520-760 CAL)
|Lighter Grilled Chicken
|$9.99
Seasoned chicken breast grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. (930 Cal)
3434 East Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala
|Popular items
|Cheesy Bacon Chicken
|$13.79
2 chicken breasts grilled to perfection and topped with sautéed mushrooms, 2 slices smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese. Served with honey mustard dressing for dipping, seasoned rice and steamed broccoli. (960-1170 Cal)
|Boneless 10 Wings
|$11.59
10 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (540-1190 CAL)
|10 Wings
|$11.59
10 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (860-1260 CAL)
More about Gator's Dockside
Gator's Dockside
3920 SW 42nd Street, Ocala
|Popular items
|8 PC WINGERS
|$11.99
Hand Breaded Chicken tenders tossed in YOUR FAVORITE wing sauce. Served with Gator's Own bleu cheese or homemade ranch dressing and celery.
|5 PC WINGERS
|$7.99
Hand Breaded Chicken tenders tossed in YOUR FAVORITE wing sauce. Served with Gator's Own bleu cheese or homemade ranch dressing and celery.
|MOJO PORK TACOS
|$10.99
Tender Mojo Pork on a bed of shredded lettuce, topped with Chipotle Honey BBQ, Cheddar cheese, creamy garlic mayonnaise and sweet Plantains. Served with Black Beans and Rice.
More about Eggs Up Grill
SANDWICHES
Eggs Up Grill
4414 SW College Rd, Ocala
|Popular items
|Side French Toast
|$2.79
|Side Blueberry Muffin
|$3.39