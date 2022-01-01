Quesadillas in Ocala
Ocala restaurants that serve quesadillas
Brick City Southern Kitchen
10 S Magnolia Exd, Ocala
|Delta Catfish Platter
|$18.00
Louisiana catfish served fried or blackened
|Grilled Salmon
|$19.00
Fresh farm-raised fillet of salmon
|Kansas City Burnt Ends
|$13.00
Crusty outer edges of beef brisket
Sayulita Taqueria
10 NE 1st Street, Ocala
|Beef Empanada
|$3.00
|CHICKEN QUESADILLA
|$7.50
|JARRITOS
|$2.50
Beef 'O' Brady's
11100 SW 93rd Court Road, Ocala
|Steak Quesadilla
|$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)
