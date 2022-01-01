Quesadillas in Ocala

Brick City Southern Kitchen image

 

Brick City Southern Kitchen

10 S Magnolia Exd, Ocala

No reviews yet
Takeout
Delta Catfish Platter$18.00
Louisiana catfish served fried or blackened
Grilled Salmon$19.00
Fresh farm-raised fillet of salmon
Kansas City Burnt Ends$13.00
Crusty outer edges of beef brisket
More about Brick City Southern Kitchen
Sayulita Taqueria image

TACOS • SALADS

Sayulita Taqueria

10 NE 1st Street, Ocala

Avg 4.4 (495 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Empanada$3.00
CHICKEN QUESADILLA$7.50
JARRITOS$2.50
More about Sayulita Taqueria
Steak Quesadilla image

FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

11100 SW 93rd Court Road, Ocala

Avg 4.2 (928 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak Quesadilla$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
Chicken Quesadilla$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Steak Quesadilla image

FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

3434 East Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala

Avg 4.2 (1541 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak Quesadilla$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
Chicken Quesadilla$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's

