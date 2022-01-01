Boneless wings in Ocala
Ocala restaurants that serve boneless wings
Beef 'O' Brady's
11100 SW 93rd Court Road, Ocala
|Boneless Wing Basket
|$13.99
8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)
|Boneless 10 Wings
|$11.59
10 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (540-1190 CAL)
|Boneless 6 Wings
|$8.99
6 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (320-710 CAL)
Beef 'O' Brady's
3434 East Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala
Woody's
9360 South US Highway 441, Ocala
|10 of Woody's Boneless Wings
|$11.99
10 Boneless Wings smothered in any Woody's Wild Chicken Wing sauce of your choice.
|Pickle Fries
|$5.99
Breaded pickle spears.
|16" Mouth Watering Cheese Pizza
|$13.99
Homemade pizza sauce covered with Grade A mozzarella cheese and a thin crust.
Gator's Dockside
3920 SW 42nd Street, Ocala
|8 PC WINGERS
|$11.99
Hand Breaded Chicken tenders tossed in YOUR FAVORITE wing sauce. Served with Gator's Own bleu cheese or homemade ranch dressing and celery.
|5 PC WINGERS
|$7.99
Hand Breaded Chicken tenders tossed in YOUR FAVORITE wing sauce. Served with Gator's Own bleu cheese or homemade ranch dressing and celery.
|MOJO PORK TACOS
|$10.99
Tender Mojo Pork on a bed of shredded lettuce, topped with Chipotle Honey BBQ, Cheddar cheese, creamy garlic mayonnaise and sweet Plantains. Served with Black Beans and Rice.