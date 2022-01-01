Stromboli in Ocala
Formaggio Pizza & Italian Restaurant
1053 NE 14th Street, Ocala
|Stromboli
Stromboli comes with cheese and marinara, choose a pizza topping for 1.95 each , gourmet toppings 2.75 each
Florida Pizza Stop
8721 SE 58th Ave #5, Ocala
|Chicken, Bacon, 'n' Ranch Stromboli
|$7.95
Grilled chicken, bacon, and house made ranch with mozzarella cheese
|Buffalo Chicken Stromboli
|$7.95
Stromboli - Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, and mozzarella cheese
|Ham & Pepperoni Stromboli
|$7.95
Ham, pepperoni, and mozzarella cheese