Chicken soup in Oceanside

Oceanside restaurants that serve chicken soup

The Lab Collaborative

201 North Cleveland street, Oceanside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Veggie Soup
More about The Lab Collaborative
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe de Thai & Sushi

4196 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside

Avg 4.6 (6433 reviews)
Wonton Soup Large (Chicken Only)$13.95
Chicken broth soup with wonton skins stuffed with ground chicken, carrot, cabbage, white, and green onion. Large soups are served with white rice.
Wonton Soup Small (Chicken Only)$6.95
Chicken broth soup with wonton skins stuffed with ground chicken, carrot, cabbage, white, and green onion. Small size soups are served without white rice.
More about Cafe de Thai & Sushi
Sabai Sabai Thai Kitchen

1906 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside

Avg 4.7 (2112 reviews)
Chicken and Rice Soup$15.95
Ground chicken in ginger broth with cilantro, green onion, and jasmine rice.
More about Sabai Sabai Thai Kitchen

