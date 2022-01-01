Go
Toast

Ohana Kitchen

Your Aloha For the Day

45 Storey Ave Port Plaza North Shops

No reviews yet

Popular Items

YES! FORKS & NAPKINS PLEASE!
BYO Poke Bowl Regular (2 Protein)$13.50
NO LIMITS! Regular build your own bowl with up to 2 protein choices.
BYO Poke Bowl Large (3 Protein)$15.50
NO LIMITS! Large build your own bowl with up to 3 protein choices (same size bowl, just more protein)
YES! CHOPSTICKS & NAPKINS PLEASE
Please Add Soy Sauce Packets
NO UTENSILS OR NAPKINS PLEASE!
Large Spicy Crunchy Ahi$16.50
Larger portion of ahi tuna with green & sweet onion, masago, cucumber, jalapeño, sesame seeds, Maine kelp, garlic crisps, Sriracha aioli
Wonton Chips w/Aioli$4.50
Wonton chips with a side of Sriracha Aioli or request your favorite sauce to go with them!
Regular Ohana Classic$14.50
ahi tuna, green & sweet onion, chili sauce, roasted black sesame seeds, cucumber, macadamia nuts, Ohana sauce
Regular Spicy Crunchy Ahi$14.50
ahi tuna, green & sweet onion, masago, cucumber, jalapeño, sesame seeds, Maine kelp, garlic crisps, Sriracha aioli
See full menu

Location

45 Storey Ave Port Plaza North Shops

Newburyport MA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hodgies Too of Newburyport

No reviews yet

Menu Advisory: Before placing your order, please inform your server if a person in your party has a food allergy. All of our products may contain allergens. Please add your allergy to the special requests area when ordering.

Moe's Italian Sandwiches

No reviews yet

Thanks for your order!

China Wok Newburyport

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Port Pizza & Subs

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston