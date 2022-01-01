Baja fish tacos in Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve baja fish tacos
More about Backporch Drafthouse OKC - 4825 NORTHWEST EXPRESSWAY
Backporch Drafthouse OKC - 4825 NORTHWEST EXPRESSWAY
4825 NORTHWEST EXPRESSWAY, OKC
|Baja Fish Tacos (Grilled)
|$11.00
2 Flour Tortilla, grilled Atlantic cod, BP house slaw, pico de gallo, pickled red onions, cilantro, and drizzled with Baja sour cream sauce and served with a side borracho beans.
|Baja Fish Tacos (Fried)
|$11.00
2 Flour Tortilla, Fried Dos XX Beer battered Atlantic cod, BP house slaw, pico de gallo, pickled red onions, cilantro, and drizzled with Baja sour cream sauce and served with a side borracho beans.
More about SWITCH Food Hall
SWITCH Food Hall
7725 West Reno Avenue, Oklahoma City
|Baja Fish Tacos [P]
|$9.21
(2) Crispy Fried Fish Tacos, topped with Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese & Six Pepper Crema Sauce. Served with Basmati Rice & Grilled Vegetables.
|Baja Fish Tacos
|$8.99
(2) Crispy Fried Fish Tacos, topped with Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese & Six Pepper Crema Sauce. Served with Basmati Rice & Grilled Vegetables.