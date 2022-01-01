Jerk chicken in Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve jerk chicken
More about Cornish JerkHouse - 12600 North Pennsylvania Avenue
Cornish JerkHouse - 12600 North Pennsylvania Avenue
12600 North Pennsylvania Avenue, Oklahoma City
|Bourbon Glazed Jerk Fried Chicken Dinner
|$17.20
Seasoned fried chicken (4 whole pieces) tossed in our house made bourbon jerk sauce with choice of two sides and cornbread
|Big Boi-Jerk Chicken Sandwich
|$12.35
Juicy, tender chicken breast seasoned, breaded and deep-fried topped with melted Swiss cheese, cole slaw, french fries (YES ON THE SANDWICH) drizzled with ranch dressing and our famous jerk sauce
More about City Jerk Grill
City Jerk Grill
2209 SW 104th St Suite J, Oklahoma City
|1A. Boneless Jerk Chicken w/ 3 sides, bread & sauce
|$14.95
Traditional Full Meal. Come w/ Caribbean Rice or Red Beans & Gravy over Carib. Rice +bread & 2 extra sides.
|2aa. Smoked Bone-IN Jerk Chicken w/ 1 side
|$10.95
Smoked Bone-In Jerk half of chicken, Cut up for easy eating. (wing/thigh/breast/leg)
|2A. Smoked Boneless Jerk Chicken w/ 1 side
|$10.95
Smoked boneless jerk chicken thighs, sliced for easy eating.