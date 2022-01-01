Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Jerk chicken in Oklahoma City

Go
Oklahoma City restaurants
Toast

Oklahoma City restaurants that serve jerk chicken

Banner pic

 

Cornish JerkHouse - 12600 North Pennsylvania Avenue

12600 North Pennsylvania Avenue, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bourbon Glazed Jerk Fried Chicken Dinner$17.20
Seasoned fried chicken (4 whole pieces) tossed in our house made bourbon jerk sauce with choice of two sides and cornbread
Big Boi-Jerk Chicken Sandwich$12.35
Juicy, tender chicken breast seasoned, breaded and deep-fried topped with melted Swiss cheese, cole slaw, french fries (YES ON THE SANDWICH) drizzled with ranch dressing and our famous jerk sauce
More about Cornish JerkHouse - 12600 North Pennsylvania Avenue
Item pic

 

City Jerk Grill

2209 SW 104th St Suite J, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
1A. Boneless Jerk Chicken w/ 3 sides, bread & sauce$14.95
Traditional Full Meal. Come w/ Caribbean Rice or Red Beans & Gravy over Carib. Rice +bread & 2 extra sides.
2aa. Smoked Bone-IN Jerk Chicken w/ 1 side$10.95
Smoked Bone-In Jerk half of chicken, Cut up for easy eating. (wing/thigh/breast/leg)
2A. Smoked Boneless Jerk Chicken w/ 1 side$10.95
Smoked boneless jerk chicken thighs, sliced for easy eating.
More about City Jerk Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Oklahoma City

Fajitas

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Garlic Knots

Croissants

Collard Greens

Tacos

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Bread Pudding

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Oklahoma City to explore

Automobile Alley

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Oklahoma City to explore

Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (146 restaurants)

Edmond

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Norman

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Yukon

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Jenks

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Lawton

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Bixby

No reviews yet

Newcastle

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Stillwater

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Lawton

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (146 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Bartlesville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (126 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (573 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (421 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (231 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston