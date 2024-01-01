Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Mozzarella sticks in
Oklahoma City
/
Oklahoma City
/
Mozzarella Sticks
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks
The Press
1610 N Gatewood Ave, Oklahoma City
No reviews yet
Mozzarella Sticks
$13.00
Six Large Mozzarella Sticks Served With Ranch & Marinara.
More about The Press
Pronto Pizza - 2311 NW 36TH ST
2311 NW 36TH ST, Oklahoma City
No reviews yet
Mozzarella sticks
$8.00
More about Pronto Pizza - 2311 NW 36TH ST
