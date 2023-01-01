Penne in Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve penne
SWITCH Food Hall
7725 West Reno Avenue, Oklahoma City
|Pork Alfredo Penne
|$8.99
Roasted Pork tossed with Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Feta Alfredo & Penne Pasta. Served with Salad & Garlic Bread.
Café de L'Asie
100 W. Main St Suite 105, Oklahoma City
|Penne Primavera
|$11.75
onions, garlic, grape tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach & zucchini finished with lemon juice
|Chicken Penne
|$11.75
onions, garlic, grape tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach, & bacon cream sauce finished with lemon juice
The Deli
999 Northwest Grand Boulevard, Oklahoma City
|Chicken and Pepperoni Penne Pasta | THU (3/16) Special
|$7.50
Pasta in a roasted garlic and tomato sauce with onions, roasted red peppers and black olives. Topped with fresh basil and shaved parmesan and served with a garlic breadstick.
Make your selection ONLY for the day-of order. Occasionally you may receive an "out of stock" message. In that case, please check back after 8 a.m. on the day-of-order for a new inventory update.