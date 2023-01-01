Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Penne in Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City restaurants
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve penne

Item pic

 

SWITCH Food Hall

7725 West Reno Avenue, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Alfredo Penne$8.99
Roasted Pork tossed with Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Feta Alfredo & Penne Pasta. Served with Salad & Garlic Bread.
More about SWITCH Food Hall
Item pic

 

Café de L'Asie

100 W. Main St Suite 105, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Penne Primavera$11.75
onions, garlic, grape tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach & zucchini finished with lemon juice
Chicken Penne$11.75
onions, garlic, grape tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach, & bacon cream sauce finished with lemon juice
More about Café de L'Asie
Item pic

 

The Deli

999 Northwest Grand Boulevard, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken and Pepperoni Penne Pasta | THU (3/16) Special$7.50
Pasta in a roasted garlic and tomato sauce with onions, roasted red peppers and black olives. Topped with fresh basil and shaved parmesan and served with a garlic breadstick.
Make your selection ONLY for the day-of order. Occasionally you may receive an "out of stock" message. In that case, please check back after 8 a.m. on the day-of-order for a new inventory update.
More about The Deli

