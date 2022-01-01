Chicken wraps in Olean

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Olean restaurants
Toast

Olean restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Consumer pic

 

Good Times of Olean - Leisure Lane

1 leisure Lane, Olean

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$11.99
Grilled chicken cooked with bacon and our house ranch and wrapped up in a tortilla with lettuce, tomato and onion.
More about Good Times of Olean - Leisure Lane
J'Allen’s image

 

J'Allen’s - 2457 RT 16 N

2457 RT 16 N, Olean

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.69
Chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce and cheddar jack with lettuce tomato and our own Bleu cheese Dressing
Grilled Chicken Wrap$9.69
Chicken ,Lettuce, tomato,cheese, mayo and dressing wrapped in flour tortilla
Apple Pecan Chicken Wrap with Fries$13.49
chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, craisins, apples, pecans, lettuce, and grape dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla served with a side of fries
More about J'Allen’s - 2457 RT 16 N

