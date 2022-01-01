Chicken wraps in Olean
Olean restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Good Times of Olean - Leisure Lane
1 leisure Lane, Olean
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
|$11.99
Grilled chicken cooked with bacon and our house ranch and wrapped up in a tortilla with lettuce, tomato and onion.
J'Allen’s - 2457 RT 16 N
2457 RT 16 N, Olean
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$9.69
Chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce and cheddar jack with lettuce tomato and our own Bleu cheese Dressing
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$9.69
Chicken ,Lettuce, tomato,cheese, mayo and dressing wrapped in flour tortilla
|Apple Pecan Chicken Wrap with Fries
|$13.49
chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, craisins, apples, pecans, lettuce, and grape dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla served with a side of fries