French onion soup in West Omaha

West Omaha restaurants
Toast

West Omaha restaurants that serve french onion soup

Timber Wood Fire Bistro image

 

Timber Wood Fire Bistro

8702 PACIFIC STREET, OMAHA

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
French Onion Soup bowl$8.00
ROASTED CHICKEN STOCK, WHITE WINE, GRUYERE CHEESE BLEND, FOCACCIA
More about Timber Wood Fire Bistro
Jams American Grill image

 

Jams American Grill - Legacy

17070 Wright Plaza, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Onion Soup$0.00
More about Jams American Grill - Legacy

