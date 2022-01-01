Go
Original Pancake House

Making made from scratch breakfasts for over 30 years! Comfort food at its finest!

PANCAKES

5518 University Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (283 reviews)

Popular Items

Combo Plate$8.50
Three buttermilk pancakes, one egg any style and a choice of one of the following: two strips of bacon, two sausage links, or one sausage patty. (Substitutions and drink extra)
Buttermilk Pancakes$6.00
Hash Browns$5.00
Shredded hash browns are fried with onions & our special seasonings.
49$8.25
Three large, thin, chewy & gooey pancakes straight from the famous mother lode country.
Bacon$5.50
To-Go Coffee$1.75
Side Whip Cream$1.20
Chocolate Chip Pancakes$7.00
Chocolate is added to our buttermilk batter, topped with fresh-made whipped cream & chocolate morsels. Dusted with powdered sugar.
Bacon & Eggs$10.50
Two large eggs & four slices of our thick-sliced bacon. Served with three buttermilk pancakes.
Breakfast Burrito$8.50
Pick one meat and two veggies to be scrambled with cheese. Served with cubed potatoes and Betty's homemade salsa.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5518 University Ave

Madison WI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
