Breakfast & Brunch

A.M. Kitchen Company - 9545 Amberdale Drive

review star

No reviews yet

9545 Amberdale Drive

Chesterfield, VA 23236

Order Again

Brunch All Day

Mustard Fried Catfish on our homemade biscuit
Fried Cheese Grits

$8.99

Southern cheese grits breaded then deep fried with our Carolina Gumbo served a top

Philly Cheese Steak Sliders

$11.99

Beef sirloin, onions, peppers and provolone cheese served on our famous biscuit (2 sliders)

Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.00

Green tomato breaded and deep fried to a golden crisp and served with our special sauce

Basket Sweet Potato Muffins

$6.00
Juke Boom Shrimp

$11.99

Eight jumbo shrimp breaded, deep fried, and tossed in our boom bang sauce

Original Annibell's Soul Rolls

$9.99

Anniebell's Original since 1991. Mixture of collards, grilled chicken, cabbage, wrapped in an egg roll shell, then fried to a golden brown crisp. Served with our honey heat sauce

Collard Green Soup

$8.59Out of stock

Low country favorite collard greens, potatoes, onions, peppers, celery, sausage and chicken in our homemade broth, served with sweet potato muffins

Carolina Gullah Gumbo

$8.59

Carolina Gullah style mixture of onions, peppers, celery, chicken, sausage, tomato and our special gumbo seasoning. Served atop rice and sweet potato muffins

BLT Salad

$10.49

Mixed greens, bacon, fried green tomato, cheese and spicy ranch dressing. Served with sweet potato muffin

Strawberry Field Salad

$10.49

Mixed greens, strawberries, cucumber, tomato, red onion, pecan and feta cheese, and vinaigrette dressing. Served with a sweet potato muffin

Simply Sunday Biscuit

$5.50

Bacon, egg and cheese

Collard Green Biscuit

$5.50

Collard greens, bacon and maple syrup

SEC Biscuit

$5.50

Sausage, egg and cheese

Garden Biscuit

$5.50

Fried green tomato, lettuce and carrot bacon

Jive Turkey Biscuit

$5.50

Turkey bacon, egg and cheese

Biscuit Of The Sea

$6.00
Savannah Biscuit

$6.50

Pimento cheese and ham spread, fried egg, cheese, bacon and fried green tomato

Funky Chicken Biscuit

$6.00

Southern fried chicken breast and peppered jelly

Sticky Chicken Biscuit

$6.00

Southern fried chicken breast, bacon and maple syrup

Meat Lover Biscuit

$6.50

Fried egg, cheese, bacon and sausage

Skinny Chick Biscuit

$6.50

Grilled chicken breast, lettuce and carrot bacon

Cheaspeake Omelet

$14.00

Shrimp, crab, onions, peppers and cheese. Served with a choice of cheese grits or woodshed potatoes and homemade biscuit.

Steak Omelet

$14.00

Sliced sirloin steak, cheese, onions and peppers. Served with a choice of cheese grits or woodshed potatoes and homemade biscuit

Low Country Omelet

$13.00

Shrimp, sausage, onions, peppers, tomato and cheddar cheese. Served with a choice of cheese grits or woodshed potatoes and homemade biscuit.

Veggie Omelet

$10.00

Collard greens, onions, peppers, tomato and cheddar cheese. Served with a choice of cheese grits or woodshed potatoes and homemade biscuit.

Champagne Brown Sugar Baked Chicken

$17.99

Half chicken marinated in our champagne brown sugar brine then baked to perfection. Served with collard greens, sweet potatoes and a sweet potato muffin

Catfish New Orleans

$13.99

Mustard fried catfish served atop our cheese grits and smothered with our Carolina Gumbo gravy. Served with a homemade biscuit

Mustard Fried Catfish & Shrimp

$16.99

Two mustard fried catfish fillets and six fried shrimp served with collard greens, potato salad, and a sweet potato muffin

Sweet Tea Chicken & Flapjacks

$17.99

Half chicken marinated in our sweet tea brine then breaded and oven fried to a golden crisp. Served with a side of flapjacks and your choice of cheese grits or woodshed potatoes with a homemade biscuit