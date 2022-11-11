- Home
- /
- Richmond
- /
- Breakfast & Brunch
- /
- A.M. Kitchen Company - - 9545 Amberdale Drive
A.M. Kitchen Company - 9545 Amberdale Drive
No reviews yet
9545 Amberdale Drive
Chesterfield, VA 23236
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Brunch All Day
Fried Cheese Grits
Southern cheese grits breaded then deep fried with our Carolina Gumbo served a top
Philly Cheese Steak Sliders
Beef sirloin, onions, peppers and provolone cheese served on our famous biscuit (2 sliders)
Fried Green Tomatoes
Green tomato breaded and deep fried to a golden crisp and served with our special sauce
Basket Sweet Potato Muffins
Juke Boom Shrimp
Eight jumbo shrimp breaded, deep fried, and tossed in our boom bang sauce
Original Annibell's Soul Rolls
Anniebell's Original since 1991. Mixture of collards, grilled chicken, cabbage, wrapped in an egg roll shell, then fried to a golden brown crisp. Served with our honey heat sauce
Collard Green Soup
Low country favorite collard greens, potatoes, onions, peppers, celery, sausage and chicken in our homemade broth, served with sweet potato muffins
Carolina Gullah Gumbo
Carolina Gullah style mixture of onions, peppers, celery, chicken, sausage, tomato and our special gumbo seasoning. Served atop rice and sweet potato muffins
BLT Salad
Mixed greens, bacon, fried green tomato, cheese and spicy ranch dressing. Served with sweet potato muffin
Strawberry Field Salad
Mixed greens, strawberries, cucumber, tomato, red onion, pecan and feta cheese, and vinaigrette dressing. Served with a sweet potato muffin
Simply Sunday Biscuit
Bacon, egg and cheese
Collard Green Biscuit
Collard greens, bacon and maple syrup
SEC Biscuit
Sausage, egg and cheese
Garden Biscuit
Fried green tomato, lettuce and carrot bacon
Jive Turkey Biscuit
Turkey bacon, egg and cheese
Biscuit Of The Sea
Savannah Biscuit
Pimento cheese and ham spread, fried egg, cheese, bacon and fried green tomato
Funky Chicken Biscuit
Southern fried chicken breast and peppered jelly
Sticky Chicken Biscuit
Southern fried chicken breast, bacon and maple syrup
Meat Lover Biscuit
Fried egg, cheese, bacon and sausage
Skinny Chick Biscuit
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce and carrot bacon
Cheaspeake Omelet
Shrimp, crab, onions, peppers and cheese. Served with a choice of cheese grits or woodshed potatoes and homemade biscuit.
Steak Omelet
Sliced sirloin steak, cheese, onions and peppers. Served with a choice of cheese grits or woodshed potatoes and homemade biscuit
Low Country Omelet
Shrimp, sausage, onions, peppers, tomato and cheddar cheese. Served with a choice of cheese grits or woodshed potatoes and homemade biscuit.
Veggie Omelet
Collard greens, onions, peppers, tomato and cheddar cheese. Served with a choice of cheese grits or woodshed potatoes and homemade biscuit.
Champagne Brown Sugar Baked Chicken
Half chicken marinated in our champagne brown sugar brine then baked to perfection. Served with collard greens, sweet potatoes and a sweet potato muffin
Catfish New Orleans
Mustard fried catfish served atop our cheese grits and smothered with our Carolina Gumbo gravy. Served with a homemade biscuit
Mustard Fried Catfish & Shrimp
Two mustard fried catfish fillets and six fried shrimp served with collard greens, potato salad, and a sweet potato muffin
Sweet Tea Chicken & Flapjacks
Half chicken marinated in our sweet tea brine then breaded and oven fried to a golden crisp. Served with a side of flapjacks and your choice of cheese grits or woodshed potatoes with a homemade biscuit