Cold Appetizers

Hummus

$7.99

Delightful dip of garbanzo beans with garlic, lemon juice, tahini & olive oil.

Sarma

$8.49

Grape leaves stuffed with special blend of rice, herbs & spices.

Eggplant Salad

$7.99

Char-grilled eggplant, diced and tossed with tomato es, onions, peppers and olive oi I.

Babaganoush

$7.99

Smoked char-grilled eggplant mashed and mixed with garlic, sesame paste, olive oil and fresh lemon juice.

Ezme Salad (spicy)

$7.99

Finely crushed tomatoes, onions, hot red pepper paste, parsley, salt and pepper.

Kabak Tarama

$7.99

Shredded zucchini sauteed with olive oil and yogurt.

Haydari

$7.99

Yogurt mixed with dill, walnuts and olive oil (contains nut products).

Soslu Patlican

$8.99

Chopped eggplant with tomatoes, onions, red pepper, garlic, and our homemade tomato sauce on top.

Havuc Tarama

$7.99

Shredded carrots sauteed with olive oil and yogurt.

Crushed Wheat Salad

$8.99

Bulgur, chopped scallions, tomatoes, cucumber, parsle y, spices, lemon juice, and olive oil.

Spinach Pastry

$8.99

Spinach and feta cheese layered in fillo.

(SM) Mix Appetizer

$14.99

Hummus, stuffed grape leaves, eggplant salad, babaganoush, ezme, haydari, kabak tarama, havuc tarama, crushed wheat salad

(LG) Mix Appetizer

$21.99

Hummus, stuffed grape leaves, eggplant salad, babaganoush, ezme, haydari, kabak tarama, havuc tarama, crushed wheat salad

Hot Appetizers

Liver

$12.99

Finely cubed calves liver is seasoned and lightly pan fried. Served with onion salad.

Soslu Patlican

$8.99

Falafel Appetizer

$8.99

Blend of mashed chickpeas, parsley, onions and garlic, Iightly deep fried and served with humus.

Cigarette Roll

$6.99

Cigar shaped pastry filled with feta cheese, parsley, and deep fried.

Rice

$5.99

Bulgur

$5.99

French Fries

$4.49

Soup and Salads

Lentil Soup

$5.99

Chicken Soup

$6.99

Soup of the Day (call restaurant for details)

Call restaurant for details, price varies

(SM) Shepherd Salad

$8.99

White kidney bean garnished with onions, tomatoes, parsley, and olive oil vinegar dressing.

(LG) Shepherd Salad

$11.99

White kidney bean garnished with onions, tomatoes, parsley, and olive oil vinegar dressing.

(SM) Mediterranean Salad

$8.99

Fresh Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, bell peppers, cucumber, onions, carrots, and olive oil lemon dressing.

(LG) Mediterranean Salad

$11.99

Fresh Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, bell peppers, cucumber, onions, carrots, and olive oil lemon dressing.

(SM) Piyaz Salad

$8.99

White kidney bean garnished with onions, tomatoes, parsley, and olive oil vinegar dressing.

(LG) Piyaz Salad

$11.99

White kidney bean garnished with onions, tomatoes, parsley, and olive oil vinegar dressing.

(SM) Red Cabbage Salad

$8.99

Red Cabbage, onions, tomatoes, parsley, and olive oil vinegar dressing.

(LG) Red Cabbage Salad

$11.99

Red Cabbage, onions, tomatoes, parsley, and olive oil vinegar dressing.

Shank Soup

$7.99

Hot Sandwiches

Gyro Sandwich

$8.99

All sandwiches are served as wraps and are garnished with lettuce, tomato, onion, and choice of pita.

Adana Sandwich

$9.99

All sandwiches are served as wraps and are garnished with lettuce, tomato, onion, and choice of pita.

Shish Sandwich

$9.99

All sandwiches are served as wraps and are garnished with lettuce, tomato, onion, and choice of pita.

Falafel Sandwich

$8.99

All sandwiches are served as wraps and are garnished with lettuce, tomato, onion, and choice of pita.

Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

All sandwiches are served as wraps and are garnished with lettuce, tomato, onion, and choice of pita.

Kofte Sandwich

$8.99

All sandwiches are served as wraps and are garnished with lettuce, tomato, onion, and choice of pita.

Tantuni Sandwich

$9.99

Finely diced meat sauteed with dried ground red pepper. Garnished with julienne cut onions, tomatoes, parsley, and fresh mint leaves wrapped in flat bread (lavash).

Ana Yemekler

Shish Main

$20.99

Cubes of lamb marinated in our special sauce and grilled over charcoal on skewers.

Chicken Main

$18.99

Boneless breast of chicken marinated in our special sauce and grilled on skewers.

Gyro Main

$18.49

Lamb and beef strips roasted on a vertical spit.

Adana Main

$20.99

Ground lamb and beef gently spiced with paprika and grilled on skewers.

Lamb Chops Main

$27.99

Marinated baby lamb chops and grilled over charcoal to perfection.

Kofte Main

$18.99

Ground beef seasoned with bl a ck pepper, parsley, garlic, and grilled on charcoal fire.

Alexander

$19.99

Doner kebab served over warmed pita slices .Jnd topped with tomato sauce, plain yogurt and drizzled butter

Mix Grill

$25.99

Combination of chicken shish, lamb sish, and adana kebabs.

Manti with Salad

$17.99

Pasta stuffed with meat, onions, parsley, black pepper and salt. Served with garlic, (optional) yogurt sauce, mint, red pepper, and butter.

Soslu Main

$16.49

Falafel Main

$15.99

Veggie Manti

$15.49

Kebab Combos

Chops & Shish

$24.99

Chops & Adana

$24.99

Chops & Chicken

$22.99

Chops & Gyro

$21.99

Chops & Kofte

$22.99

Shish & Adana

$20.99

Shish & Gyro

$20.99

Shish & Kofte

$20.99

Gyro & Kofte

$18.99

Adana & Chicken

$20.99

Adana & Gyro

$19.99

Adana & Kofte

$20.99

Chicken & Gyro

$18.99

Shish & Chicken

$20.99

Chicken & Kofte

$18.99

Veg.

Falafel Main

$15.99

Deep fried chickpea patties, served with french fries or rice with green salad.

Soslu Patlican Main

$16.99

Chopped eggplant with tomatoes, onions, red peppers, garlic and our homemade tomato sauce, , served with french fries or rice with green salad.

Veggie Manti

$15.49

Pasta stuffed with veggies, onions, parsley, black pepper, and salt. Served with garlic yogurt sauce, mint, red pepper, and butter.

Lahmacun / Pide Cesitleri

Lahmacun

$5.00

A Turkish styled pizza. Flat bread dough topped with ground lamb and chopped garden vegetables.

Cheese Pide

$14.49

A thick dough crust stuffed with mozzarella cheese

Ground Lamb Pide

$16.99

A thick dough crust stuffed with seasoned ground lamb.

Lamb Cubes Pide

$18.99

Tender baby pieces of lamb with vegetables and seasonings.

Meat Lovers Pide

$20.99

A thick dough crust stuffed with Turkish pastrami, Turkish sausage, ground meat and mozzarella cheese.

Soujouk Cheese Pide

$18.49

A thick dough crust stuffed with Turkish sausage and mozzarella cheese.

Gyro Cheese Pide

$18.99

A thick dough crust stuffed with our gyro and mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Cheese Pide

$17.99

Desserts

Baklava

$5.99

Delicate yet savory pastry made with paper thi n sheets of fillo layered with ground pistachio nuts finished with syrup.

Kunefe

$8.99

Finely shredded phyllo dough (for a rough idea of its appearance, think shredded wheat). cheese unsalted and stringy think mozzarella syrup & melted butter.

Firin Sutlac

$6.99

Baked rice pudding.

Kazandibi

$7.99

Creme bruiee Turkish style,

Kadayif

$7.99

Shredded wheat with crushed pistachio & sugar syrup.

Chocolate dessert

$8.99

Beverages

Ayran

$3.25

Soda

$2.95

Herbal Tea

$2.95

Turkish Tea

$2.50

Turkish Coffee

$2.95

Bottle Water

$1.99

Turkish Soda

$2.25

Ice Tea

$2.95

Coffee

$2.95

Kids Drink

$1.75

Milk

$2.25

Ch. Milk

$3.00

Catering

Half Tray Hummius

$85.00

Half Tray Baba ghanoush

$85.00

Half Tray Haydari

$85.00

One tray Baklava

$125.00

Special items

Add Gyro for Sand.

$2.25

Add Gyro Meat

$3.50

Adana Skewers

$8.99

Chicken Skewers

$7.99

2pc Chops

$9.99

Falafel 5pc

$6.99

Extra Sauce

$1.25

Extra Veggie

$1.50

Add Rice for Sand.

$1.49

Add FF for Sand.

$1.25

Add Piyaz for Salad

$2.00

Add Cheese For Sand.

$1.75

Homebread

$2.25

Extra Pita Bread

$1.00

Half Homebread

$1.25

Plain Yougurt

$3.99

Piece Dessert

$1.89

Extra cheese

$2.00

Simit

$2.00

Feta Cheese

$2.00

For Pide Feta cheese

$2.50

Cookie

$0.50

Onion

$1.00

Tomato

$1.49

Kids Menu

Hamburger

$8.99

Chicken Fillet

$8.99

Gyro Kids

$8.99

Kofte Kids

$8.99

Chicken Skewer

$8.99