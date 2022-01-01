Restaurant header imageView gallery

9 Sanborn Court

Somerville, MA 02143

Ackbar T-shirt!
GIFT CARDS (physical cards with little envelope)

Take Out Cocktails for NYE

Milk Punch

Milk Punch

$20.00

Imagine a bourbon old fashioned and a glass of mulled spiced wine mixed together and then smoothed out into clarified milk punch! That's what we did!

Eggnog

Eggnog

$20.00

Scotch, brandy, and rum all blended together with eggs, milk, cream, sugar and spices!

Dumbledore's Office

Dumbledore's Office

$20.00

Our best selling drink of all time! Gin, lemon, st-germain, limoncello, passion fruit and ginger! Add eggwhite if you'd like, or go off script and top it with soda, gingerale or champagne!

Warmth for a Bitter Soul

Warmth for a Bitter Soul

$20.00

Yes it's sad that we're not open for NYE. And yes this year has been rough. So wallow in your bitterness with this slow sipping cocktail with apple brandy, vermouth and rhubarb amaro

Nicholas Feuillatte (Bottle of Champagne)

Nicholas Feuillatte (Bottle of Champagne)

$50.00

A delicious quality bottle of bubbly! Skip the hassle of going to a liquor store and just buy one from us!

Backbar To Go

$20.00

Merch + glasses!

GIFT CARDS (physical cards with little envelope)

GIFT CARDS (physical cards with little envelope)

Coupe Class - 5oz

Coupe Class - 5oz

$8.00

Drink like a pro with a libbey champagne coupe glass! ( $8 for ONE glass)

Collins Glass - 10oz

Collins Glass - 10oz

$8.00

Can't make a highball without a proper highball glass!

Ackbar T-shirt!

Ackbar T-shirt!

$20.00

write in the comments if you want Small Medium Large or XLarge

Hat - Camo

Hat - Camo

$25.00

Dang that is a dope hat! Snapback style

Hat - Gray with blue brim

Hat - Gray with blue brim

$25.00

Classic Snapback never goes out of style!

Hat - Gray with red brim

Hat - Gray with red brim

$25.00

Yoda knows what's up! Red snapback is fire!!!

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

backbar is a craft cocktail bar

Location

9 Sanborn Court, Somerville, MA 02143

Directions

