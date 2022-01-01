A map showing the location of Bar OnaView gallery
Bar Ona

108 Church St.

Lexington, KY 40508

Well Liqour

Benchmark

$5.00

Cabrito

$5.00

Don Q

$5.00

Praire

$5.00

Wheatley

$5.00

Old Overholt Rye

$5.00

Soju

$3.00

Fernet

$6.00

Underberg

$3.00

Malort

$4.00

Shot And Beer

$7.00

Ango

$5.00

Pauly

$5.00

Shooter

$5.00

Spugett

$6.00

Soda

$3.00

Any Mule

$6.00

Beer

Bravazzi

$5.00

Coors Banquet

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Kronenbourg

$5.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

High Life

$3.00

Narragansett

$3.00

Red Stripe

$5.00

Truth IPA

$6.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

ATG 35k

$6.00

U A Squeezebox

$6.00

Weihenstephaner

$5.00

Cocktails

Boat Drink

$11.00

Dingy

$6.00

Kerbango

$13.00

Dead Moon Night

$13.00

Bloodgiver

$13.00

White Noise

$11.00

Modern Classics

Paper Plane

$10.00

Corpse Reviver #2

$9.00

Jungle Bird

$10.00

Trinidad Sour

$12.00

Naked & Famous

$10.00

Paloma

$8.00

Boo Radley

$9.00

Classic Cocktails

Negroni

$9.00

Margarita

$9.00

Manhattan

$9.00

Daiquiri

$8.00

Aviation

$10.00

Dark N' Stormy

$7.00

French 75

$9.00

Whiskey Sour

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Sazerac

$9.00

Caipirinha

$8.00

Martini

$9.00

Last Word

$10.00

Trinidad Sour

$12.00

Pimms Cup

$7.00

Aperol Spritz

$9.00

Mojito

$9.00

Tibby Tone Down

$7.00

Americano

$7.00

Paper Plane

$10.00

Mai Tai

$9.00

Harvey Wallbanger Lol

$7.00

Painkiller

$10.00

Happy Days

Monday - $2 Domestic Beers

$2.00

Tuesday - Wine Bottles

$25.00

Wednesday - Daiquiri

$5.00

Thursday - Negroni

$5.00

Friday - Dark n' Stormy

$5.00

Saturday - Manhattan

$5.00

Sunday- Paloma

$5.00

Beers & Shots

Pauly

$5.00

Shot And Beer

$7.00

Wine

Los Conejos Malditos

$9.00+

Aupa Pipeno Valle Del Maule

$11.00+

Vouvray La Forcine

$10.00+

Gulp Hablo

$12.00+

Finca Torremilanos Montecastrillo

$10.00+

Biutiful, Cava Brut Nature

$10.00+

Miraval Provence

$10.00

Bourbon & Rye

Angels Envy

$9.00

Basil Hayden

$8.00

Blanton's

$12.00

Buffalo Trace

$6.00

Bulleit

$8.00

Bulleit 10 Year

$10.00

Bulleit Rye

$7.00

E.H Taylor Small Batch

$13.00

Eagle Rare

$11.00

Eh Taylor Single Barrel

$14.00

Four Rose's Small Batch

$9.00

Four Rose's Small Batch Barrel Strength

$10.00

Four Rose's Yellow Label

$6.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$10.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$9.00

Green River

$8.00

James E Pepper 1776 Rye

$9.00

James E Pepper 1776 Rye Sherry Cask

$10.00

Jameson

$7.00

Knob Creek 9 Year

$9.00

Lexington Bourbon

$9.00

Maker's Mark

$6.00

Mckenna 10 Year

$10.00

New Riff

$10.00

Old Forester

$6.00

Old Overholt

$6.00

Ole Grandad

$6.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$7.00

Sazerac Rye

$7.00

Suntory Whiskey

$10.00

Weller 107

$12.00

Weller 12

$14.00

Weller CYPB

$12.00

Weller Special Reserve

$10.00

Wild Turkey 101

$7.00

Woodford Reserve

$9.00

Rockhill

$25.00

Restoration Rye

$8.00

Johnny Smoking Gun

$8.00

Weller Full

$14.00

Rum/ Cognac

Barbancourt 4 Year

$6.00

Barbancourt 8 Year

$7.00

Brugal Viejo

$6.00

Brugal 1888

$9.00

Ron Cartavio 5 Year

$8.00

Plantation 3 Star

$6.00

Plantation Pineapple

$7.00

Ron Zacapa 23 Year

$11.00

Faraday

$9.00

Plantation Isle Of Figi

$7.00

Cruzan Spiced

$5.00

Plantation Xaymaca

$8.00

Cruzan Single Barrel Aged

$6.00

Pampero Aniversaria

$8.00

Appleton Estate

$6.00

Ak Zanj

$8.00

Plantation Dark

$7.00

Plantation 5 Year

$8.00

Flor De Cana Gran Reserva

$7.00

Pierre Ferrand

$10.00

Pierre Ferrand 1840

$12.00

Paranubes

$7.00

Hennessey

$12.00

Tequila and Mezcal

Casamigos Anejo

$12.00

Casamigos Blanco

$10.00

Casamigos Reposado

$11.00

Coralejo Anejo

$9.00

Coralejo Blanco

$7.00

Del Maguey Crema

$9.00

Del Maguey Pechuga

$40.00

Del Maguey Vida

$8.00

Espolon Blanco

$7.00

Banhez Mezcal

$7.00

Herradura Blanco

$7.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$10.00

Corralejo Reposado

$8.00

Fortaleza Reposado

$11.00

Hornitos Blanco

$6.00

Hornitos Reposado

$7.00

Don Julio Blanco

$11.00

G4 Blanco

$10.00

G4 Anejo

$15.00

Marca Negra

Marca Negra

$8.00

Casa Noble

$7.00

Don Julio Blanco

$11.00

Mi Campo

$6.00

Montelobos

$9.00

Vodka

Titos

$6.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Kettle One

$7.00

Gin

Bombaby

$7.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Castle And Key

$7.00

Beefeater

$6.00

Hendricks

$8.00

Suntory Roku Gin

$8.00

Amaro / Aperitif / Digestif

Aperol

$7.00

Campari

$7.00

Montenegro

$7.00

Luciano

$7.00

Averna

$9.00

Ramazotti

$7.00

Amaro Nonino

$9.00

Meletti

$7.00

Amaro Di Angostura

$8.00

Cynar

$6.00

Strega

$8.00

Fernet Fransico

$8.00

Brennivin

$7.00

Becherovka

$7.00

Cider

Bardos 500ml

$16.00

Bardos 750ml

$22.00

Merch

Small Shirt

$25.00

Medium Shirt

$25.00

Large Shirt

$25.00

Scotch

Johnny Walker black

$8.00

Glenlivett 12

$12.00

Laphroaig 10

$10.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
108 Church St., Lexington, KY 40508

