Bars & Lounges
Bar Ona
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
108 Church St., Lexington, KY 40508
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Lexington
Red State BBQ - 4020 Georgetown Road
4.6 • 3,197
4020 Georgetown Road Lexington, KY 40511
View restaurant
Great Bagel & Bakery - Boston Rd. Catering
4.7 • 2,374
3650 Boston Rd #108 Lexington, KY 40514
View restaurant