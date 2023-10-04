PLATITOS

Street Corn Dip

$12.00

charred corn / cotija / jalapeño / red onion / cilantro / house chips

Chicken Taquitos

$11.00

corn tortillas / shredded chicken breast / bahia slaw / red and green salsa

Guac & Chips

$10.00

crushed fresh guac / house chips

Salsa Trio & Chips

$8.00

smokey morita / spicy verde / mild rojo / house chips

10 Minute Nachos

$10.00

your choice of protein / blended cheeses / nacho cheese drizzle / black beans / pickled red onion / jalapeño / pico / sour cream

AVENUE TACOS - 2 TO AN ORDER

The luxurious cousin of our street tacos / corn flour blend tortillas / served in pairs only
Quesabirria Beef

$12.95

two per order / traditional preparation on the flat top / queso oaxaca and chihuahua / white onion / cilantro / consommé

Baja Crispy Fish

$12.75

two per order / crispy cod / bahia slaw / radish / cilantro / spicy crema

Blackened Shrimp

$11.95

Blackened spiced shrimp / mango salsa / Bahia slaw / cilantro / lime crema / corn flour blend tortilla

Korean Short Rib

$12.95

Savory Bulgogi sauce / pickled red onion / radish / micro greens / corn flour blend tortilla

Pork Al Pastor

$11.95

two per order / grilled pineapple / pickled red onion / cilantro / corn flour blend tortillas

STREET TACOS

two or three per order / classic preparation with your choice of protein + cilantro and onion
Street Tacos

$8.00+

QUESADILLAS

Choice of protein - served with pico and chips

Quesadilla - Carne Asada

$13.00

flour tortilla / queso oxaca and chihuahua / red onion / cilantro / jalapeño / pico

Quesadilla - Chicken Verde

$12.00

chile verde shredded chicken / red onion / cilantro / queso fundido blend / green salsa / flour tortilla / fresh corn tortilla chips

Quesadilla - Pork Al Pastor

$11.95

Quesadilla - Cheese

$10.00

SIDES/ DESSERT

Churros

$9.00

Four caramel filled churros rolled in cinnamon and sugar.

Dip Trio

$11.00+

Dip trio with house guacamole, queso, and choice of salsa

Side Sour Cream

$2.00

Side Guac

$4.00